Introducing the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal: A Game-Changing Offer for VR Enthusiasts

HTC VIVE, a leader in virtual reality technology, is excited to announce the launch of the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal. This limited-time package offers both experienced VR enthusiasts and newcomers all the tools they need to fully immerse themselves in the latest virtual reality games and experiences.

The Big Bundle Deal includes top-of-the-line VR hardware, a selection of captivating games, and a VIVE Streaming Cable, providing incredible value for VR gamers who want the best experience possible. Depending on your location, you can choose between a USD $100 gift card for the Steam platform or a USD $100 promotional voucher for use on VIVE.com.

One of the highlights of the bundle is the VIVE Streaming Cable, valued at USD $79. This cable allows for high-fidelity, low-latency PC VR streaming, enhancing the overall VR experience. Additionally, five compelling games on VIVEPORT are included in the bundle, catering to a range of gaming interests. These games include Green Hell VR, Les Mills Bodycombat, Unplugged: Air Guitar, Figmin XR, and Glimpse.

The availability and promotion details of the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal may vary depending on your geographic location. For customers in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, and South Korea, the offer is available from September 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, or while supplies last. More information about availability in other countries will be provided through the HTC VIVE blog and social channels.

The VIVE XR Elite headset is the latest cutting-edge device from HTC VIVE. It offers immersive XR experiences in a lightweight and compact form factor. Users can enjoy untethered freedom with the all-in-one XR feature or tap into the full power of PC VR. The VIVE XR Elite headset boasts vivid color passthrough, an innovative foldable design, adjustable diopters, a stepless IPD slider, a combined resolution of 3840 x 1920, up to a 110-degree FOV, and a swappable battery.

HTC VIVE is a leading VR platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life virtual reality experiences for both businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around high-quality VR hardware, software, and content, providing users with the best VR experience possible.

For more information about the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal, please visit the official HTC VIVE website.

