HSBC Executive Apologizes for Controversial Comments on UK-China Relations

The head of public affairs at HSBC, Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, has issued an apology for his comments accusing the British government of being “weak” for complying with US demands to reduce business dealings with China. HSBC clarified that these comments were made during a private roundtable discussion and represented Sir Sherard’s personal views.

The relationship between the US and China has grown increasingly tense in recent years, and as a UK-based firm, HSBC heavily relies on Asian markets, including China, for its profits. Sir Sherard emphasized in his apology that his remarks did not reflect the views of HSBC or the China British Business Council.

During the closed-door meeting, Sir Sherard argued that the UK should prioritize its own interests instead of mindlessly following the US. He highlighted the UK’s decision to ban Chinese telecoms company Huawei from participating in the country’s 5G mobile phone network development in 2020 as an example of yielding to US demands.

HSBC generates over 80% of its profits from outside the UK, with more than half originating from mainland China and Hong Kong. This puts the bank in a delicate position, as it must navigate the diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The UK and other Western governments have become entangled in the trade restrictions imposed by the US and China. In October, the US announced restrictions on China’s access to advanced computer chip technology, prompting China to respond this month with restrictions on the exports of gallium and germanium, which are materials crucial to the semiconductor industry.

As the situation continues to develop, businesses like HSBC face the challenge of balancing their revenue-generating interests with the complex political landscape between the US and China.