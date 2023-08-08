HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ Earbuds: Design, Audio Quality, Features, Battery, and Price

The HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds have made a significant entry into the true wireless earbud market, appealing to both corporate users and everyday consumers. Let’s take a closer look at their design, audio quality, features, battery life, and price, as well as their competitors.

Design and Hardware:

The Voyager Free 60 series stands out with its unique touchscreen case, adding convenience but also being comically large. Care must be taken to prevent accidental openings that may lead to the buds falling out. The buds themselves have a utilitarian design, featuring ANC microphones and touch-sensitive controls.

Audio Quality and ANC:

Despite targeting executives and IT personnel, the Voyager Free 60+ earbuds excel in the audio department. They deliver balanced bass, crisp mids, and sharp highs, creating an excellent soundstage that competes with the best in the market. The earbuds also boast unparalleled active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, but they lack a proper equalizer.

Features and App:

These earbuds offer an impressive array of features, including a touchscreen case, “airplane mode,” multipoint connectivity, and ANC modes. Companion apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS allow users to control various settings, although full EQ control is missing.

Battery and Charging:

The Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds offer decent battery life, providing around 7 hours of listening time and 5 hours of talk time with ANC on. They can be conveniently charged through USB-C or wireless Qi charging, with support for fast charging.

Price and Competition:

These earbuds are on the expensive side, with options ranging from a base model to a top-tier model with a touchscreen case. They face competition from products like Jabra Evolve2 Buds, Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, and Bang & Olufsen’s Beocom EX earbuds, each offering unique features and price points.

Conclusion:

The Poly Voyager Free 60+ series is a robust and feature-rich option for those in search of quality true wireless earbuds. While they may be pricey, the benefits they offer make them a worthwhile investment, especially for enterprise users who prioritize top-quality audio and a wide range of features. These earbuds stand out in a crowded market, particularly for those seeking certified solutions for platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Whether for corporate or personal use, the HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds cater to a broad spectrum of needs. The inclusion of the bulky touchscreen case hints at a future where such innovation becomes standard in high-end earbuds.

The HP Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds are recommended for anyone looking for high-quality, versatile earbuds with a touch of innovation, as long as they are willing to pay the price or have an employer covering the cost.