The HP ENVY x360: A Versatile Work Device with Entertainment Capabilities

The HP ENVY x360 is a versatile device that combines productivity power with entertainment capabilities. Its standout feature is its ability to bend and adapt to different needs, making it suitable for work and leisure activities.

The ENVY x360 features a 360º hinge, offering four modes of productivity that go beyond limits. Its sleek aluminum body and Turbo Silver finish not only add style but also provide durability in a remarkably thin profile.

When it comes to entertainment, the ENVY x360 delivers an exceptional experience. With a nearly 180º viewing angle on its 13.3″ diagonal 4K display, you can enjoy your favorite content from anywhere. The sound quality is also top-notch, thanks to the collaboration with Bang & Olufsen and HP Audio Boost.

In terms of performance, the ENVY x360 doesn’t disappoint. Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 9.5 hours of battery life, it ensures you can work and play without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, it features a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive and USB 3.0 for faster charging and data transfers.

The ENVY x360 comes pre-installed with Windows 10, offering a user-friendly interface, built-in security features, and useful apps. However, please note that shipping to Alaska and Hawaii is not available for this item, and a physical address is required for delivery. The device also includes a 90-day warranty from HP.

Overall, the HP ENVY x360 is a powerful and versatile device that combines work and entertainment seamlessly. Its impressive features, sleek design, and high-performance capabilities make it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile work device that doesn’t compromise on entertainment.