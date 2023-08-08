The HP Envy x360: A Strong Competitor to the MacBook Air

When it comes to premium productivity and creator-focused laptops, Apple’s MacBook Air has been a favorite among customers and critics. However, HP’s Envy x360 2-in-1 notebook is now giving the MacBook Air a run for its money.

Priced at Rs 99,999, the HP Envy x360 offers reliable performance, a sleek design, and impressive battery life. It features a 15-inch IMAX Enhanced certified display, a feature previously only found on expensive TVs and projectors. Despite its 15-inch size, the Envy x360 maintains a slim profile without sacrificing essential ports, unlike the MacBook Air.

What sets the HP Envy x360 apart from its competitors is its packaging and commitment to the environment. It uses minimal plastic and incorporates recycled materials, including post-consumer recycled plastic in its keyboard keycaps.

The Envy x360’s IMAX Enhanced certification ensures an immersive viewing experience with rich colors and deep blacks. The OLED variant offers 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB space, making it ideal for multimedia consumption.

In terms of performance, the HP Envy x360 is equipped with a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and fast storage access.

Overall, the HP Envy x360 proves to be a strong competitor to the MacBook Air with its impressive features, including the IMAX Enhanced display, sleek design, and reliable performance. It offers a compelling alternative for those looking for a premium laptop in the Rs 1 lakh range.