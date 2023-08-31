The Rare Phenomenon of the Super Blue Moon

The moon has been making headlines throughout the month of August. Russia and India were engaged in a race to see who would be the first to safely land a spacecraft in the moon’s south polar region. India emerged as the winner, achieving this lunar exploration milestone. However, the moon doesn’t need human intervention to captivate us. This weekend, a rare phenomenon known as a “super blue moon” will grace the skies.

The term “super blue moon” may sound confusing, but it simply refers to the second full moon that occurs within a single month. The last full moon was on August 1st, so this weekend’s moon barely qualifies for the blue distinction. Blue moons are quite uncommon, with only 3% of full moons falling into this category. The “supermoon” label adds another layer of interest to this celestial event.

The moon’s orbit is elliptical, with its closest approach to Earth, known as perigee, at a distance of 357,000 km (222,000 miles), and its farthest approach, known as apogee, at 406,000 km. When the moon is at perigee, a full moon appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at a greater distance. This difference becomes even more apparent when the moon is close to the horizon, creating an optical illusion that makes it appear even larger.

Supermoons, which occur when the moon is at perigee, are relatively common, accounting for about 25% of all full moons. However, a supermoon that is also a blue moon is a much rarer occurrence, happening once every 20 years or so. If you miss this weekend’s spectacle, don’t worry too much, as there will be two more super blue moons in January and March of 2037.

To witness this breathtaking event, look to the east-southeastern sky at approximately 9:36 p.m. Eastern Time, when the moon will rise fully above the horizon. The super blue moon will continue to be visible until Friday morning, September 1st, when it transitions into its waning phase. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the beauty of the super blue moon, as it is a rare occurrence that won’t happen every day.

