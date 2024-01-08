Sony to Unveil Exciting New Technologies at CES 2024

Sony is set to captivate audiences once again at the annual Consumer Technology Association (CES) trade show. With their press conference scheduled for January 8 at 8PM EST, the tech giant is expected to showcase groundbreaking advancements.

While Sony remains cryptic about the specifics, the company has hinted at a focus on technologies that support creators. Their goal is to combine creativity and technology to elicit strong emotions from audiences worldwide. Initial indications pointed towards movie production, professional sound, and virtual reality, but Sony has since replaced the teaser image with nondescript circles, leaving us guessing.

Although the exact details are unknown, there are certain areas that Sony is likely to avoid. Last year, they refrained from mentioning TVs at CES, reserving that announcement for a separate event in March. As for PlayStation-related news, the recent release of the PS5 Slim and the confounding PlayStation Portal suggests that any major announcements in this realm are unlikely.

However, one exciting possibility is the introduction of new games for the PSVR2. Last year, Sony provided updates on the highly anticipated VR Gran Turismo 7 during their CES press conference. Additionally, Sony may unveil innovative home theater products that complement their vision of merging creativity and technology.

CES has been a platform for Sony to showcase experimental tech in the past, with no guarantee of an actual release. In 2023, the company presented the Afeela EV concept vehicle, a collaboration with Honda, leaving us curious about what innovative surprises Sony has in store this year. Furthermore, Sony’s commitment to accessibility was evident in last year’s event with the introduction of a kit for PS5 controllers to assist players with disabilities.

Keep an eye on CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12 for the latest updates from Sony and other tech companies pushing the boundaries of innovation.

