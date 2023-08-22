The Summer of Gaming News Continues with Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

The gaming industry has been buzzing with excitement this summer, and the news keeps rolling in. Gamescom, one of the largest gaming events in the world, is currently taking place in Germany, and it brings with it the highly anticipated Opening Night Live keynote (ONL). Hosted by Geoff Keighley, known for his involvement in the Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, ONL promises to be a two-hour extravaganza of video game announcements and updates.

While the focus of the show will primarily be on games that have already been announced, there are still some major titles to look forward to. Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Zenless Zone Zero, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are among the games expected to make an appearance. Additionally, there may even be some surprises in store for viewers, such as a trailer for Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which may include a gaming component.

For those eager to catch all the exciting news, the ONL livestream will be available on YouTube at 2PM ET. Whether you tune in directly on the platform or through the provided video embedded in the article, you won’t want to miss all the latest announcements and reveals.

As Gamescom ONL 2023 continues, gaming enthusiasts have much to be excited about. With a lineup of highly anticipated games and the potential for surprising reveals, this event is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to dive into the future of gaming.

Definitions:

– Gamescom: One of the largest gaming events in the world, held annually in Germany.

– Opening Night Live (ONL): A two-hour keynote hosted by Geoff Keighley during Gamescom, featuring major video game announcements and updates.

– Livestream: A live broadcast of an event or content over the internet.

