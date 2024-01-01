How to Watch the 2024 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Countdown Live for Free

Summary:

With the arrival of 2024, there are numerous ways to celebrate the New Year. For those planning a cozy night in, there are plenty of streaming options available to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop countdown live. Here is all the information you need to know.

How to Watch:

The official NYE 2024 webcast will be hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell, featuring musical performances by Paul Anka and Flo Rida. You can catch all the action live for free starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on the official Times Square website, Vimeo Times Square live stream, Facebook, Twitter, and TimesSquareBall.net. Free mobile streaming is also available on TimesSquareNYC.org and NewYearsEve.nyc.

ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve:

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have a valid cable login, you can stream the extravaganza live on ABC, the ABC app, or the ABC app/website. The special will also be available for next-day streaming on ABC.com and Hulu. Performances include Cardi B, K-Pop group NewJeans, Post Malone, Ivy Queen, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, LL Cool J, and Tyla.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live:

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from 8:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 a.m. ET. Subscribers to CNN Max can stream the special live, while pay TV subscribers can watch on CNN, CNN.com, and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The show will feature performances by Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart, as well as live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers.

CBS and Paramount+’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash:

This event will be divided into two parts. Part 1 airs from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. ET, followed by Part 2 from 10:30 p.m. ET to 1:05 a.m. ET. You can watch live on CBS, the CBS website with a valid cable login, or Paramount+ with Showtime. Hosted by Elle King and Rachel Smith, the show will feature performances by various artists including Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Other Streaming Options:

If you have an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream New Year’s Eve coverage on these platforms. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop countdown live for free?

A: Yes, you can watch it live for free on the official Times Square website, Vimeo Times Square live stream, Facebook, Twitter, and TimesSquareBall.net.

Q: What are some other streaming options?

A: You can also stream the event with a subscription to streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Q: Which networks are broadcasting live performances?

A: ABC, CNN, and CBS will all be broadcasting live performances and celebrations for New Year’s Eve.