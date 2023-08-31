How to Verify End-to-End Encryption on Google Messages

If security is a top concern for you, then enabling end-to-end encryption (E2E) on your messaging apps should be a priority. E2E ensures that your messages are encrypted from the moment they leave your device until they reach the recipient’s device, preventing anyone, including your internet service provider, from intercepting and reading your messages.

Google Messages rolled out E2E encryption for its app, offering users the option to enable this feature for their chats. When E2E is enabled, a small lock icon appears next to the send button, indicating that the chat is encrypted.

But how can you be certain that E2E encryption is working as expected? Google Messages has a verification feature that allows you to confirm the encryption on your chats.

To verify E2E encryption on Google Messages, you need the Google Messages app with Chat features enabled and another person who also has the same app with the same feature switched on. Both parties must have the feature enabled for the verification to work.

Here’s how you can verify E2E encryption:

1. Unlock your phone and open the Google Messages app.

2. Open a conversation with a contact who also has Chat features enabled.

3. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and select “Details.”

4. From the Details page, tap “Verify encryption.”

5. In the Verify encryption window, you’ll see a collection of 12 strings of random numbers.

6. Compare these numbers with the person you’re chatting with.

7. If every number matches, the encryption is valid and verified.

It’s important not to take a screenshot or copy/paste the verification numbers and send them to the recipient. Instead, compare the numbers in person or over the phone to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Verifying the encryption of your Google Messages chats adds an extra layer of security and peace of mind. While E2E encryption is highly secure, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Now you can use Google Messages with confidence, knowing that your conversations are protected with end-to-end encryption.

