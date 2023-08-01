OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Custom Instructions to Enhance User Experience

OpenAI has recently launched a new feature called ChatGPT Custom Instructions that allows users to enhance their experience with the ChatGPT model. This feature enables users to provide additional information about their preferences and context, ensuring that the AI generates more relevant and informative responses.

Custom Instructions offer users the ability to personalize their ChatGPT experience by specifying their profession, requirements, or the type of content they are looking for. However, the most useful aspect of this feature is its capability to provide specific instructions on how the AI should respond, including desired format or tone of voice.

This addition addresses user feedback on the inconvenience of starting each conversation with ChatGPT from scratch. With Custom Instructions, there is no need to repeat preferences in every conversation as the AI considers the instructions for each response.

To utilize Custom Instructions, users must be ChatGPT Plus subscribers and reside in the United States. Once subscribed, users can access the Custom Instructions settings through the ChatGPT app or website. Instructions can be entered in the provided text fields and saved for future conversations.

Custom Instructions not only save time by eliminating the need to repeatedly state preferences but also enhance the accuracy and quality of interactions with ChatGPT. By providing detailed instructions, users ensure that their requests are understood accurately, resulting in more relevant responses.

This new feature serves as a valuable tool for users to maximize the benefits of interacting with ChatGPT. By creating detailed and accurate instructions, users can tailor their experience to meet their specific needs and receive helpful and relevant responses.