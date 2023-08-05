How to Ensure Consistent Display of the Lexend Exa Font Family on Different Devices

If you want to change the font-family to Lexend Exa on your computer, you may notice that it appears differently on different devices. On an iPhone, you may see a different font, and on an Android device, yet another font. So, how can you ensure that the Lexend Exa font family displays consistently across all operating systems?

To begin with, Lexend Exa is a Google font that is compatible with all operating systems. However, there are steps you can take to optimize its appearance on different devices.

One option is to make sure that the Lexend Exa font is installed on the devices where you want it to be displayed. This way, it will be available for use across various operating systems. However, keep in mind that not all devices will have the font pre-installed, so you may need to include a fallback font in your CSS to ensure readability.

Another approach is to use web fonts. By importing the Lexend Exa font using the @font-face rule in your CSS, you can make it accessible to all devices through your website. This ensures a consistent display of the font, regardless of the operating system.

Additionally, consider specifying a font stack in your CSS. A font stack lists multiple fonts in order of preference, allowing the browser to use the first available font. By including Lexend Exa at the beginning of the font stack, you increase the likelihood of it being used when available.

Remember, while Lexend Exa is designed to work well across operating systems, the final appearance may still depend on the settings and capabilities of individual devices.