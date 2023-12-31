Google Maps Makes Finding Your Parked Car a Breeze

Summary: Tired of losing your parked car in a crowded parking lot or on busy streets? Google Maps has a solution for you. With just a few taps on the app, you can easily save and find your parked car using this handy feature. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps to save and locate your vehicle swiftly.

Saving Your Parking Location

To save your car’s parking location on Google Maps:

1. Open the Google Maps app on your Android or iPhone when you reach your parking spot.

2. Tap the blue location dot icon.

3. Select the “Save Parking” button at the bottom of the screen.

You can also add a parking note and specify how long you plan to be there by tapping “More Info.” Additionally, you can share the saved location with others in your group or send it to yourself via the “Share” option.

Finding Your Parked Car

To find the location of your parked car on Google Maps:

1. Open Google Maps on your iPhone or Android when you’re ready to locate your vehicle.

2. Look for a grey icon on the map that says, “You parked here” (or use the link you sent yourself earlier).

3. Walk towards the spot or select “Directions” in the “You Parked Here” icon for turn-by-turn navigation to your car.

Keep in mind that Google Maps may show every possible parking location nearby if you search for “Parking Location” in the search bar. If you’re walking or using public transport to get back to your car, change the navigation type accordingly. Note that for multi-level garages, the location may not be exact, but Google Maps will at least guide you to the correct building.

For CarPlay or Android Auto users, Google Maps can automatically save your parking location. Some parking venues also support the “Pay for Parking” feature, allowing you to pay in advance.

FAQs:

1. Can I save my car’s parking location on Google Maps?

Yes, simply follow the steps outlined in the article to save your parking location.

2. How can I find my parked car using Google Maps?

Open Google Maps and locate the grey icon that says, “You parked here” or use the link you sent yourself. You can then navigate to your car using turn-by-turn directions.

3. What if I’m in a multi-level garage?

While the location may not be exact, Google Maps will guide you to the correct building.