Alternative Platforms for ChatGPT-4

ChatGPT is a widely used artificial intelligence tool that serves various purposes like writing texts, taking notes, and engaging in conversations on social platforms. Its latest version, ChatGPT-4, is now available but requires a monthly subscription fee on the official website. However, there are alternative platforms that provide similar functionalities for free.

One alternative is Bing Chat, a modified version of ChatGPT available within Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. Bing Chat offers the same features as ChatGPT-4 and is completely free. It provides three chat options: Creative, Balanced, and Accurate, allowing users to choose based on their needs.

HuggingFace is another platform that hosts various artificial intelligences, including ChatGPT-4. While it offers free access, there is a limitation of 4096 tokens per user, with each message consuming a certain number of tokens. Users need to register to use this service.

Ora.sh is a community-driven platform that also offers ChatGPT-4 for free. However, due to high demand, there is a daily limit of 10 messages. Registration is necessary to access this service.

Poe, owned by Quora, is a website hosting different AI models, including ChatGPT-4. It limits users to one question per day but can be an alternative when other platforms are not available.

Lastly, there is Merlin, a Google Chrome extension that provides access to ChatGPT-4. It functions as an extension within the Chrome browser.

Among these options, Bing Chat is considered the best alternative due to its user-friendliness and fewer restrictions. However, users can also utilize multiple platforms like Ora.sh or Poe to maximize their access to ChatGPT-4.

ChatGPT-4 introduces several advancements compared to its predecessors. It can now understand and process images, allowing users to gain information about specific objects or characters in an image. The latest version also shows improved performance in terms of speed and intelligence, generating more natural and human-like responses. However, it does not support image creation; users can only input images for analysis and retrieval of information.