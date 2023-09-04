How to Uninstall Apps on Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a compact HDMI dongle that can turn any TV into a smart interface. With a simple plug into the TV’s HDMI port, you can access Amazon’s Fire OS, which boasts a minimalist and lightweight operating system. But the real highlight of the Fire TV Stick is its extensive app library, with support for popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. You can also download apps for news, sports, music, and games.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Fire TV Stick comes with 8GB of storage, with 4.5GB available for use. While this is generally enough for most apps, having too many installed can lead to running out of space. Uninstalling apps can also help improve the performance of your Fire TV Stick, especially if there are unused apps running in the background and using up system resources.

To uninstall apps from your Fire TV Stick, you have a couple of options. The first method is through the settings menu:

1. Navigate to the Fire TV Stick settings using your remote (gear icon).

2. Select “Applications.”

3. Go to “Manage Installed Applications.”

4. Choose the app you want to uninstall.

5. Press the play/pause button on your remote, or select the app and press “Uninstall.”

6. A prompt will appear on the screen showing how much space will be freed up. Press “Confirm” to proceed.

7. Wait a few seconds for the app to be uninstalled.

Alternatively, you can uninstall apps directly from your Fire TV Stick’s app library:

1. Select the app library icon next to settings (three square tiles).

2. Scroll to the app you want to uninstall.

3. If you don’t see the app in the list, select the App Library tile.

4. Instead of opening the app, press the Menu button (three horizontal lines) on your remote.

5. Select “Uninstall” from the menu.

6. Press “Uninstall” again to confirm.

Uninstalling apps on your Amazon Fire TV Stick is a straightforward process, whether you prefer using the settings menu or the app library. Removing unnecessary apps can free up space and improve performance, ensuring a smoother streaming experience.

Source: Picturesque Japan/Shutterstock and Ketaki Bhojnagarwala/SlashGear