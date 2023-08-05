Why is Your TV Turning On and Off Randomly?

If your TV is turning on and off randomly, it’s likely due to another electronic device interfering with its operation. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to find a solution without having to buy a new TV.

Start by unplugging your TV completely and holding down the power button for 10 seconds. Then, plug it back in and see if the problem persists. If your TV is plugged into a surge protector, try plugging it directly into a wall outlet instead. You may also want to try a different outlet that is not connected to a switch.

Another thing to check is the HDMI-CEC feature on your TV. This feature allows devices to control each other over HDMI. Disable this feature in your TV’s settings menu to see if it resolves the problem. The name of this feature may vary depending on your TV’s manufacturer.

If your TV is connected to Wi-Fi and other smart home devices, disconnect it from Wi-Fi to see if this stops the random on/off issue. Smart services and casting abilities can sometimes accidentally trigger the TV.

Check if your TV has a power timer feature that may be set to turn the TV on or off at specific times. Disable this feature if you find it enabled.

A low battery or sticky button on your remote control could also be causing the issue. Replace the batteries and clean the buttons to see if that helps.

If you have multiple TVs of the same brand in close proximity, they may interfere with each other’s remote signals. Move the TVs apart to prevent this interference.

Adjusting your TV’s eco mode may also help. This mode turns off the TV completely instead of putting it in a low-power sleep state, which can prevent accidental powering on and off.

Lastly, consider updating your TV’s firmware. Software bugs can sometimes cause these issues, and a firmware update may resolve them.

By following these troubleshooting steps, you can hopefully identify and resolve the problem with your TV turning on and off randomly.