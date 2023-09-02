CityLife

7 Signs Your iPhone May Be Infected with Malware

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
Summary:

In this article, cyber experts warn iPhone owners to be aware of red flags that indicate their devices might be infected with malware. Although Apple devices are generally considered safe, it is still possible for iPhones to be targeted by cybercriminals. Some common signs of malware infection include slower performance, increased battery drain, unexpected web browser redirects, frequent app crashes, unusual data usage or call activity, infection warnings on the device, difficulties in shutting down or restarting, and an influx of pop-up ads. While these signs do not provide conclusive proof of an infection, it is advisable to investigate and take precautions. Updating the iPhone to the latest software version, clearing website data and browsing history, restoring from a previous backup in iCloud, and performing a factory reset are suggested steps to address and prevent malware issues.

According to cybersecurity giant McAfee, iPhone owners should be vigilant for signs of malware infection. These signs include slower device performance, excessive battery drain, unexpected web browser redirects, frequent app crashes, unexplained data usage or call activity, infection warnings on the device, difficulties in shutting down or restarting, and an increase in pop-up ads. While not definitive proof of an infection, these signs warrant investigation to ensure the device is not compromised.

Keeping the iPhone’s software updated is a crucial step in preventing and addressing malware issues. Apple regularly releases software updates that not only introduce new features but also fix security vulnerabilities. By staying up to date with the latest operating system, users can benefit from new security patches and features that help protect against malware.

In addition to updating the software, users can take further precautions by clearing website data and browsing history, restoring their iPhone from a previous backup stored in iCloud, or performing a factory reset as a last resort. These steps can help remove any potential malware and return the device to a safe state.

While iPhones are generally considered secure devices, it is important for users to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard their devices from malware.

Sources:
– McAfee (https://www.mcafee.com/enterprise/en-us/assets/vnlt/misc/mcafee-labs-threats-report-september-2020.pdf)

