How to Spot and Fix Malware on Your iPhone

iPhone owners should regularly check for red flags that their devices are infected with a virus. While Apple’s smartphones are generally considered to be safe, with strong anti-malware protections, it is still possible for an iPhone to be attacked with dangerous software created by cybercriminals. Cybersecurity giant McAfee has revealed seven common signs to look out for to determine if your phone is infected with malware.

The first sign is if your iPhone is running slower than usual or if the battery is draining more quickly. The second sign is when your web browser is redirecting you to websites that you didn’t intend to visit. Another sign is if your apps are constantly crashing or if you notice apps that you don’t remember installing. A sudden increase in data usage or calls made on your phone bill is also a warning sign. Additionally, if you receive infection warnings on your iPhone that suggest buying or subscribing to something to fix the problem, it may indicate malware. Other signs include struggling to properly shut down or restart your device, or noticing an increasing number of pop-up ads in your web browser.

If you notice one or more of these signs, it’s worth investigating further to ensure that your iPhone is not infected with any dangerous software. One effective strategy to fix and prevent malware problems is to regularly update your iPhone. Apple consistently releases software updates that fix security holes and vulnerabilities. Keeping your iPhone updated with the latest operating system can help protect against malware that exploits older versions of iOS.

Another tip is to clear your website data and browsing history by going into Settings, selecting Safari, and then clearing your history and website data. Additionally, you could consider restoring a previous backup of your iPhone from iCloud. And if all else fails, performing a factory reset on your device will completely restore it to a brand-new state.

Sources:

-McAfee