Get Ready to Witness the Spectacular Comet Nishimura

Comet Nishimura is making its way towards its closest point to the Sun, known as perihelion, which it will reach on September 17. As it approaches the Sun, the comet is gradually brightening, becoming more and more visible. On September 12, it will pass by our planet at a safe distance of 125.4 million kilometers (77.9 million miles), approximately 84 percent of the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Astronomers initially believed that the comet would be easily visible to the naked eye, but currently, it is only inching towards visibility. As it continues to brighten while moving closer to the Sun, it becomes challenging to observe due to the Sun’s glare. Consequently, if you wish to see the comet now, you will need binoculars and should prepare for an early or late viewing.

In the early hours of the morning, between the constellations of Cancer and Leo, Comet Nishimura is rising. To locate the comet, it is best to be an early riser rather than a night owl and make use of Venus as a reference point around 4 am. The comet will be slightly higher and to the left of Venus, also known as the “morning star.”

Although the timing might not be ideal for most, witnessing the green comet with its elongated tail is a rare and captivating spectacle. This particular comet will not be visible in our skies again until early 2431.

After the perihelion, the comet will appear in the evening sky, but it will be located just five degrees from the Sun, making it difficult to observe even if it brightens further.

Discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, the comet received its official name as C/2023 P1 (Nishimura). This is the third comet discovered by Nishimura, following C/1994 N1 (Nakamura-Nishimura-Machholz) and C/2021 O1 (Nishimura).

Prepare yourself for this extraordinary celestial event and witness the beauty of Comet Nishimura before it disappears for centuries to come.

