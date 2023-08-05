Solving the Moon Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you find yourself stuck on the moon puzzle in the Defiled Temple during the “Find the Nightsong” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, here is a step-by-step solution to help you progress.

In the center of the temple’s chamber, there are four spinning dials with moon symbols. Your goal is to position them in a specific order: the top dial should have full moons, the bottom dial should have new moons, and the two side dials should have half moons.

To solve the puzzle, follow these steps:

1. Orient yourself so that the beam of light is on the bottom dial and the top dial is facing north.

2. Spin the dials in the following order: top, left, left, left, bottom, left, left, right, right, bottom, right, right.

3. If done correctly, you will earn experience points and receive a dialogue about a passage opening further down.

4. Proceed further down into the Underdark to continue the “Find the Nightsong” quest.

By following these steps, you should be able to solve the moon puzzle and progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. Happy gaming!