How to Share Large Files over a Local Wi-Fi Network

Many people find themselves needing to share large files between computers without wanting to pay for cloud-based services or owning a USB drive with enough storage space. Thankfully, Windows comes with a built-in feature that allows you to create a local network share. This means that you can designate certain folders as “shared” and make them available to other devices on your Wi-Fi network.

To set up a local network share, you will need to follow a few simple steps. First, click on the Start menu and go to Settings > Network and internet > Change connection properties. Ensure that the network profile is set to Private network. Then, navigate to the Control Panel and select Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center > Change advanced sharing settings. Make sure to turn on network discovery and file and printer sharing.

Next, choose the folder or directory that you want to share, right-click on it, and select Properties. Go to the Sharing tab and click on Share. Add the Everyone group and choose read or read/write permissions. Finally, click the Share button. This will set up the share from the host computer, and it will be accessible from other devices on the local network.

To access the shared folder from another computer, open File Explorer and look under the Network section in the left sidebar. Select the device that hosts the share and enter the login credentials if prompted. Once logged in, you can access, copy, move, or modify files just like you would with local files.

For smartphones, you will first need to note the IP address of the host computer. On Apple iOS, open the Files app, select Connect to server, enter the IP address of the host computer, and click Connect. On Android, open the My files or File Manager app, select Network storage, and then add a network drive or SMB. Enter the IP address of the host computer, along with the username and password, and choose Connect. Alternatively, you can use third-party apps like EX File Manager for Android or File Manager & Browser for iOS.

By following these steps, you can easily share large files over a local Wi-Fi network without the need for cloud-based services or external storage devices.

