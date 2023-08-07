WhatsApp Introduces Circular Video Feature

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to send circular videos to their contacts. As a messaging app that has revolutionized international communication, WhatsApp has always been at the forefront of innovation in enhancing human interaction.

To send a circular video on WhatsApp, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp conversation where you want to send the video message.

2. In the text input bar, you will see a microphone icon on the far right. Tap on it.

3. The microphone icon will then transform into a video icon.

4. Press and hold the video icon to start recording. You will see a 3-second countdown appear.

5. Once the countdown ends, you can begin recording your video. Make sure to keep holding the icon until you finish recording.

6. Release the icon to send the video to the recipient.

It’s worth noting that circular videos have a round format, which is where they get their name. Additionally, WhatsApp allows a maximum video duration of 60 seconds.

WhatsApp’s commitment to instant messaging innovation is evident with this new feature. However, it is important to exercise caution and be mindful of the information shared through this channel to prevent any potential misuse.

Sending circular videos on WhatsApp adds a dynamic and visually appealing element to your conversations. Embrace this new feature and make the most out of your messaging experience.