Romancing Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale is a human wizard that can be recruited early on in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. He can be found near the wreck of the Nautilus at the Roadside Cliffs. To initiate a romantic relationship with Gale, you’ll need to increase his approval of your character. He values magic, intelligence, and morality.

During your interactions with Gale, choose conversation options that relate to magic, especially when in camp. Additionally, demonstrate kindness and morality through your actions. These choices will raise Gale’s approval of you.

There are two special interactions you’ll trigger with Gale. In the first one, he will open up about his condition and seek your help in finding an artifact to deal with it. During the second interaction, he will discuss the Weave and ask you to join him. Compliment his teaching skills and choose intimate options to proceed. Following these responses will allow you to successfully romance Gale.

Eventually, you’ll have the option to spend the night with Gale in your bedroll. Note that this option becomes available in Act 2. Continue raising Gale’s approval to ensure you can eventually romance him.

If you’re interested in unlocking romantic moments with other NPCs, check out our general guide.