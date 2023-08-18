How to Reset Dungeons in Diablo 4

One of the best ways to farm XP or grind for gear in Diablo 4 is to use various dungeons around Sanctuary. However, in order to maximize the farming potential, you need to know how to reset them.

Resetting a dungeon in Diablo 4 means returning it to the exact state it was before you entered it. This includes resetting all the enemies, objectives, and boss battles within the dungeon.

There are two methods to reset dungeons in Diablo 4. The first method involves leaving the dungeon before completing the boss battle, which will reset the enemies. However, there is another method that allows you to finish the dungeon, collect all the spoils, and still reset everything.

To reset a dungeon in Diablo 4, follow these steps:

1. Bring up the World Map by using the M/Touch Pad/View Button.

2. Open the Quest Menu, which can be accessed by pressing Left on the D-Pad if you are using a controller.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the Quest Menu and find the option to Reset Dungeons. Hold the button shown to activate the reset prompt.

4. Confirm that you want to reset the dungeons.

By following these steps, you can reset every dungeon you have completed in Diablo 4. It is important to note that this method works for Nightmare Dungeons, Normal Dungeons, and Cellars, but not for campaign dungeons. Once campaign dungeons are completed, they will disappear from the map entirely.

Dungeons that can be reset will appear on the map with dungeon or cellar icons and a checkmark. There is no limit to how many times you can reset a dungeon.

If you are playing with friends, only the Party Leader has the ability to reset the dungeons, as you are adventuring in their world’s Sanctuary.