CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Techniques to Reduce Noise in Long-Exposure Astro Images

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Techniques to Reduce Noise in Long-Exposure Astro Images

If you’re experiencing noise in your long-exposure astro images taken with a DSLR camera, there are techniques that can help you avoid this issue. One method is called dark frame subtraction, which can remove fixed noise, such as “hot pixels.”

To perform dark frame subtraction, take a light frame as your normal exposure. Then, capture an image using the exact same settings, but with the lens cap on. Finally, subtract the dark frame from the light frame to eliminate the fixed noise.

Another common type of noise is thermal noise. To reduce this, you can use a technique called stacking, which involves averaging multiple light frames. Before subtracting them from the light frames, it is also recommended to average multiple dark frames. Software like DeepSkyStacker can automate these stacking procedures for you.

Some DSLR cameras have a feature called “long exposure noise reduction” which automatically subtracts noise from the main images. However, despite this feature, it is still advised to take separate dark frames. Dark frames obtained from your own captures provide more control and allow for better utilization of your imaging time.

While the automated routine can be convenient, particularly for non-astro subjects, taking your own dark frames is crucial for astrophotography. It enables you to capture multiple exposures of your subject and calibrate them before stacking to reduce random noise. This approach provides better overall control and maximizes the quality of your final images.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

How LAMEA is Leveraging Cloud Computing for Technological Advancements

Aug 6, 2023
News

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps: Unlocking the Potential of Digital Currencies in Everyday Life

Aug 6, 2023
News

How AI is Transforming Cancer Diagnostics in LAMEA

Aug 6, 2023

You missed

News

How LAMEA is Leveraging Cloud Computing for Technological Advancements

Aug 6, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

LeoStella Unveils LS-300 Satellite Platform to Meet Growing Demand

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI Concerns Extend Beyond Hollywood, New Poll Shows

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

LeoStella Unveils LS300 Satellite Bus for Commercial Radar Constellation

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments