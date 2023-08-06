Techniques to Reduce Noise in Long-Exposure Astro Images

If you’re experiencing noise in your long-exposure astro images taken with a DSLR camera, there are techniques that can help you avoid this issue. One method is called dark frame subtraction, which can remove fixed noise, such as “hot pixels.”

To perform dark frame subtraction, take a light frame as your normal exposure. Then, capture an image using the exact same settings, but with the lens cap on. Finally, subtract the dark frame from the light frame to eliminate the fixed noise.

Another common type of noise is thermal noise. To reduce this, you can use a technique called stacking, which involves averaging multiple light frames. Before subtracting them from the light frames, it is also recommended to average multiple dark frames. Software like DeepSkyStacker can automate these stacking procedures for you.

Some DSLR cameras have a feature called “long exposure noise reduction” which automatically subtracts noise from the main images. However, despite this feature, it is still advised to take separate dark frames. Dark frames obtained from your own captures provide more control and allow for better utilization of your imaging time.

While the automated routine can be convenient, particularly for non-astro subjects, taking your own dark frames is crucial for astrophotography. It enables you to capture multiple exposures of your subject and calibrate them before stacking to reduce random noise. This approach provides better overall control and maximizes the quality of your final images.