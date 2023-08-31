How to recruit and remove the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has a surprise for fans of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The infamous character, the Adoring Fan, makes a comeback in this game, offering players the chance to recruit him as part of their crew. However, if you find him too annoying, you can also choose to remove him from your team, albeit with some consequences.

In order to recruit the Adoring Fan, players must select the Adoring Fan trait during the character creation process. This unique trait is exclusive to a certain type of player in the game. It is important to note that players can only select up to three traits, so choosing the Adoring Fan will take up one of these slots.

Once the trait is chosen, players should continue their adventures in New Atlantis following the prologue. It is recommended to focus on the main story and complete various side quests. At some point during your time on New Atlantis, the Adoring Fan will randomly appear and express a desire to join your crew. He can serve as your active companion, work on your ship, or even assist at one of your outposts.

If you find yourself growing weary of the Adoring Fan’s presence, you have the option to remove him from your crew in Starfield. There are a couple of methods to achieve this, depending on personal preference. You can politely ask him to leave, which will remove the Adoring Fan trait from your character. Alternatively, you can choose to attack him during a conversation or even outside of it, resulting in his elimination from your team and the galaxy.

Starfield is currently available for the Xbox Series X and PC platforms, allowing players to embark on their space-faring adventures with the Adoring Fan by their side, or choose to part ways with him.

