How to Pre-Register for Project Mugen: An Exciting New Anime Open-World Game

The highly-anticipated anime open-world game, Project Mugen, is now accepting pre-registrations ahead of its worldwide release. Aimed to rival popular games like Genshin Impact, Project Mugen features a vast open world, captivating characters, flashy combat abilities, and thrilling traversal mechanics. If you’re eager to get in on the action early, here’s how you can pre-register for Project Mugen on various platforms.

To pre-register for Project Mugen, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Project Mugen website.

2. Click on the “Pre-register” button.

3. Enter your email address.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be successfully pre-registered for Project Mugen. Keep an eye out for an email from the developers in the upcoming weeks and months for further updates.

While platform selection is not currently available during the pre-registration process, more details regarding platform compatibility will likely be announced closer to the game’s release date.

It’s worth noting that pre-registration rewards for Project Mugen have not been revealed at this time. However, it’s common for free-to-play games to offer exclusive items or bonuses for those who pre-register. Stay tuned for updates on this page as more details are unveiled.

If you’re excited about Project Mugen, be sure to check out our Project Mugen release hub for the latest information on the game. Get ready to immerse yourself in an anime-filled open world and embark on an unforgettable adventure.

Sources:

– https://www.dexerto.com/gaming/how-to-pre-register-for-project-mugen-anime-open-world-game-1824802