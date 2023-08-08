Unlocking the Gilded Chest of Selune in Baldur’s Gate 3

No adventurer can resist the allure of a chest in a CRPG like Baldur’s Gate 3. The promise of powerful loot is impossible to resist, and yet some chests aren’t so simple to open. The Gilded Chest of Selune, found in the Owlbear Nest, is more of a puzzle than anything else.

This chest is protected by a magical barrier, making it impossible to open by normal means. However, you don’t need to have any innate magical abilities to open it. To unlock the Gilded Chest, follow these steps:

1. Reach the Gilded Chest inside the Owlbear Nest.

2. From the chest’s location, use the Jump action to cross a gap to the statue of Selune to the south.

3. Walk around the area until you pass a perception check.

4. This check will reveal a scroll called the Selunite Prayer Sheet.

5. Pick up the sheet and jump back to the chest.

6. Stand directly in front of the chest, open your inventory, and right-click the sheet. Select the Read option.

7. The magical barrier on the chest will break, allowing you to open it and claim all the loot inside.

Note that if Shadowheart is in your party and witnesses this action, she may not approve unless you pass a skill check to convince her otherwise. Consider leaving her at camp before using the scroll.

Inside the Gilded Chest, you will find the Selunite Rite, Silver Necklace, Bloodstone, Idol of Selune, and Moondrop Pendant. Enjoy the valuable loot and continue your adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3!