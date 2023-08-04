CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

If you are facing difficulties in receiving phone call summaries in a desired language using JavaScript, here are some helpful tips.

To begin with, make sure that the language used in the conversation is accurately specified in your prompt. It is important that the prompt explicitly states the language of the phone call, which should match the language you want the summary to be written in.

Next, verify your OpenAI API settings. Confirm that you are using the correct API endpoint URL, which should be “https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions”. Additionally, ensure that the model parameter is set to “gpt-3.5-turbo” for optimal results.

To instruct the language model, set the prompt role to “assistant” and include the conversation text within the prompt. The conversation provided should be in the desired language to generate the summary accordingly.

If you continue to encounter problems where the summary consistently returns in English regardless of the conversation language, you can experiment with adjusting the temperature parameter. Higher temperature values, such as 1.5, can introduce more randomness in the response and potentially yield summaries in the correct language.

It is advisable to test different combinations of these tips to determine the most accurate and reliable approach for obtaining phone call summaries in the desired language using JavaScript.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023

You missed

AI

Securing Confidential Data while Leveraging Generative AI for Productivity Gains

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of LPWAN in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments