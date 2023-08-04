Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

If you are facing difficulties in receiving phone call summaries in a desired language using JavaScript, here are some helpful tips.

To begin with, make sure that the language used in the conversation is accurately specified in your prompt. It is important that the prompt explicitly states the language of the phone call, which should match the language you want the summary to be written in.

Next, verify your OpenAI API settings. Confirm that you are using the correct API endpoint URL, which should be “https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions”. Additionally, ensure that the model parameter is set to “gpt-3.5-turbo” for optimal results.

To instruct the language model, set the prompt role to “assistant” and include the conversation text within the prompt. The conversation provided should be in the desired language to generate the summary accordingly.

If you continue to encounter problems where the summary consistently returns in English regardless of the conversation language, you can experiment with adjusting the temperature parameter. Higher temperature values, such as 1.5, can introduce more randomness in the response and potentially yield summaries in the correct language.

It is advisable to test different combinations of these tips to determine the most accurate and reliable approach for obtaining phone call summaries in the desired language using JavaScript.