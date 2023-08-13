How to Import Your Instagram Photos to Pixelfed

Instagram has shifted its focus from being a photography app to emphasizing stories and videos. If you’re looking for an alternative to Instagram and want a public archive of your photos, Pixelfed is an open-source decentralized platform that recently added a tool for importing all your Instagram photos.

To get started, you need to download all your information from Instagram. Log in to Instagram on a desktop web browser, click the three-line button in the bottom-left corner, and select “Your Activity.” From there, click “Download your information” in the left sidebar, choose JSON format, and click “Next.” Enter your Instagram password, and Instagram will start preparing your download. It may take up to 14 days, but usually, it’s much quicker. Once it’s ready, you’ll receive an email with a link to your ZIP file. Save this file.

Next, sign up for a Pixelfed account if you haven’t already. Keep in mind that Pixelfed is hosted on multiple servers run by volunteers, similar to Mastodon. After setting up your account, click the arrow beside “Create New Post” and select “Account Settings.” In the left sidebar, click “Import,” and then click the blue “Import” button under “Import from Instagram.” Note that some servers have restrictions, such as needing your account to be a few days old. If the feature isn’t available, you’ll see a note informing you.

You’ll be prompted to upload the ZIP file you downloaded from Instagram. Don’t close the tab until the upload is complete. Once uploaded, you can select which posts you want to import. Choose the images you prefer and click “Import.” The import will be in progress, and eventually, you’ll see all your Instagram photos on your Pixelfed page, maintaining the original time stamps from Instagram. Pixelfed uses the ActivityPub protocol, making it compatible with Mastodon accounts. Additionally, Instagram’s Threads plans to add ActivityPub support in the future, allowing Instagram users to follow your Pixelfed photos.

Pixelfed offers a throwback experience to Instagram’s earlier days when photos were the primary focus. It provides an alternative platform that emphasizes privacy and decentralization while giving you control over your photo archive.