The McDermitt Caldera: Potential Source of Massive Amounts of Lithium for the Future

The McDermitt Caldera, located on the Nevada-Oregon borderlands, could potentially be the largest known source of lithium on the planet, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. Lithium is an essential element for lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, electric cars, and large electric grids. With the increasing demand for lithium expected in the future, finding new sources is crucial.

The caldera, formed by a volcanic supereruption 16 million years ago, may contain up to 100 megatons of lithium, based on previous geological surveys. The study suggests that the caldera contains even more lithium than previously believed and explores methods of extracting this valuable resource. However, concerns about the environmental impact of lithium mining remain.

One proposed project by the Lithium Americas Corporation plans to establish a mine in Thacker Pass, located on the Nevada side of the caldera. However, this project has faced opposition from local Indigenous groups who consider the land sacred. Native American activists have taken the matter to court in an effort to prevent the expansion of the mine-exploration area.

The study also reveals that not all lithium within the McDermitt Caldera is of the same quality. The desired metal is primarily found in the form of a mineral called smectite, but another mineral called illite also contains significant amounts of lithium. The illite is concentrated in the caldera’s south, particularly around Thacker Pass. This information guides exploration strategies, as it is now known that the illite must be targeted for mining.

Different methods are used to extract lithium, including brine recovery from underground aquifers and hard-rock mining. Both methods have environmental costs, such as water usage, heavy metal pollutants, and carbon emissions. The volcanic sedimentary lithium found in the McDermitt Caldera could provide a new and potentially less damaging extraction method. Lithium companies argue that this method could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their operations.

However, opponents of lithium mining in Oregon and Nevada, as well as in other regions such as Chile and Portugal, are concerned about the increasing demand for lithium and the potential negative consequences of extraction. Balancing the need for lithium with sustainable and responsible mining practices is a challenge that must be addressed as the world continues to rely on this essential element.

Sources:

– The original article from Gizmodo – “Massive Nevada-Oregon Caldera Might be a New Lithium Jackpot”

– The study published in the journal Science Advances by Benson et al. (2023)