Guide for Navigating the Abandoned Asteroid Mine in Starfield

In the Surgical Strike mission of Starfield, players are tasked with investigating an abandoned asteroid mine. This mission can be challenging, but with the right guidance, navigating the mine and finding Maya Cruz of the First should become easier.

To begin the mission, players need to head to Sakharov and enter an Eklund Excavation site. Here, they will encounter robots and creatures that need to be dealt with. Eventually, they will reach a locked door that requires cutting four pins to open it.

Use the Cutter or any melee weapon to hit the pins and open the door. It may take a few tries, but persistence will eventually pay off.

Once inside, players will come across an elevator, more robots, and Shardhoppers. Defeat them and move into a small laboratory to the left. Inside the laboratory, there is a monitor that needs to be activated to unlock the next door. The monitor might not be immediately obvious, so players should pay close attention.

Activating the monitor will open a red door located straight ahead of the laboratory room, down some steps. From there, players will enter another crystalline room and cross a crystal bridge to a lower floor of the cave. Here, they will encounter a door with a green switch, but they should be cautious of mines along the way.

Continuing further into the cave, players will encounter more robots and deadly mining lasers. It’s important to eliminate the mining lasers quickly to avoid being vaporized. Once the floor is clear, players will need to climb a crystal tower.

At the top of the tower, there will be another cuttable wall. Behind the wall, Maya Cruz awaits. Players can choose to either kill her or spare her and take her Encrypted Slate. With the mission complete, players can leave the abandoned asteroid mine.

Now armed with the knowledge of how to navigate the mine, players can set out on their search for Maya Cruz in Starfield’s Surgical Strike quest.

