How to Install Windows 10 on a GPT Partition Without Losing Data

If your computer supports UEFI boot mode, you can easily install Windows 10 on a GPT partition without losing any data. UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) is a modern firmware interface that enables advanced features, including support for GPT (GUID Partition Table) partitions.

To get started, follow these steps:

Step 1: Check Your Partition Style

1. Press the Windows key and search for Computer Management.

2. Right-click on the disk where Windows is installed and click on Properties.

3. Go to the Volumes tab and check the partition style – it will indicate if it is GPT or MBR.

Step 2: Check Your BIOS Mode

If your partition style is already GPT, you can skip this step. Otherwise, follow these instructions:

1. Restart your PC and access the BIOS settings using the designated key.

2. Look for an option that says Legacy or UEFI. If it says Legacy, check if there’s an option to switch it to UEFI.

3. If you can switch to UEFI mode, you’re good to proceed. If not, you won’t be able to install Windows on a GPT partition.

Step 3: Install Windows 10 on GPT Partition

If you want to perform a fresh installation of Windows 10 on a GPT partition without losing data, follow these steps:

1. Make a bootable USB pen drive with at least 8 GB of storage.

2. Rename your C drive to Win-10 for easy access during installation.

3. Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Media Creation Tool.

4. Run the tool and choose the option to create installation media.

5. Select USB flash drive as the installation media and follow the instructions to make it bootable.

6. Reboot your PC and access the BOOT Menu.

7. Choose the bootable pen drive with UEFI.

8. Follow the on-screen instructions and choose Custom: Install Windows only.

9. Delete the System, MSR (Reserved), Primary (C drive/Win-10), and Recovery partitions.

10. Click on the Unallocated Space and create three new partitions.

11. Choose the Primary partition to install Windows.

12. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

By following these steps, you can install Windows 10 on a GPT partition without losing any data. Just remember to ensure that your system is in UEFI mode, as Legacy BIOS mode does not support GPT partitions.