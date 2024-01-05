How to Manage Your Instagram Stories for More Privacy and Control

In a world where privacy and control over our social media presence have become increasingly important, Instagram offers a solution. If you’ve ever felt hesitant about sharing your Instagram stories with everyone, whether due to privacy concerns or simply wanting more control, Instagram has a feature that can help you with that. You can now restrict specific individuals from viewing your stories without having to add them to your ‘Close Friends’ list.

Steps to Restrict Certain Users from Viewing Your Stories

1. Open Instagram and go to your profile page.

2. Look for the hamburger menu in the top right corner and tap on it.

3. In the menu, choose ‘Settings and privacy.’

4. Navigate to ‘Who can see your content’ and locate ‘Hide story and live.’

5. Within this setting, find the specific account you want to restrict and select their account to hide all stories and lives. You can choose multiple accounts at once.

Why is This Useful?

This method allows you to have a more tailored approach to controlling who sees your stories without the need to create a ‘Close Friends’ list, which can sometimes be overwhelming. It provides a separate and more straightforward way to manage your audience.

Additional Tip – Muting Accounts

If there are accounts that you’re not ready to unfollow but want to minimize their content on your feed, Instagram also allows you to mute accounts. Simply look for the ‘What you see’ section in Instagram settings to find this feature. It’s a practical option to maintain a connection without overwhelming your feed with specific content.

By following these steps and utilizing the mute feature, you can curate your Instagram experience to ensure that your stories are shared with the audience you are most comfortable with. Take control of your social media presence and enjoy a more personalized interaction on Instagram.

FAQs

Q: Can I restrict certain users from viewing individual stories instead of all my stories?

A: Currently, the feature only allows you to hide all your stories and lives from specific accounts. There is no option to selectively restrict certain users from viewing specific stories.

Q: Can restricted users still see other content I post on Instagram?

A: Yes, restricting a user from viewing your stories does not prevent them from seeing your posts or any other content you share on Instagram.

Q: How can I undo the restriction for a user and allow them to view my stories again?

A: To undo the restriction for a user, simply follow the same steps mentioned earlier and deselect their account from the ‘Hide story and live’ setting.