CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

How to Hail and Dock Ships in Starfield

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
How to Hail and Dock Ships in Starfield

In the immersive world of Starfield, communicating with and docking with other ships is essential for completing missions and experiencing thrilling space adventures. Whether you want to engage in peaceful interactions or live out your space pirate fantasies, knowing how to hail and dock with ships is crucial.

To hail a ship in Starfield, you need to bring your spaceship close to the target ship and press the “A” button while your cursor is positioned over it. This action will prompt an option to “hail,” which can be activated by holding down the “A” button again. It is a straightforward process that enables lines of communication to open up between you and the targeted ship.

Docking with ships follows a similar method as hailing. Once you are near another ship, click on it using the “A” button to bring up the Dock option. By holding down the “X” button, you can successfully connect and dock your ship with the target vessel. A cutscene will then be triggered, granting you access to board the other ship.

However, it is important to note that you can only dock with friendly ships in Starfield. Attempting to dock with enemy combatants will result in immediate retaliation and engage you in combat. Additionally, not all ships will have the docking option available. Therefore, it is advisable to hail a ship first to establish contact before attempting any docking maneuvers.

For those who wish to embrace their space pirate persona, raiding other ships is an option. To do this, you need to engage in a space fight and damage the enemy ship until its health is depleted, disabling its shield and engines. Once the ship is sufficiently disabled, you can dock, board, and steal it. Certain Starfield Skills, such as targeting systems, can greatly assist in executing successful ship raids.

Starfield, an exciting space exploration game, is currently available for Xbox Series X and PC users. Immerse yourself in the vastness of the cosmos, interact with various ships, and embark on thrilling adventures in this captivating sci-fi universe.

Sources:
– Siliconera (screenshot via Siliconera)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

How to recruit and remove the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Mysteries of Reflection Nebulae revealed

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Versatile JBL Authentics 200

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

New G.I. Joe Arcade Beat ’em Up Coming to Switch in 2024

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How to recruit and remove the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Mysteries of Reflection Nebulae revealed

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Role in the Development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments