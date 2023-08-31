How to Hail and Dock Ships in Starfield

In the immersive world of Starfield, communicating with and docking with other ships is essential for completing missions and experiencing thrilling space adventures. Whether you want to engage in peaceful interactions or live out your space pirate fantasies, knowing how to hail and dock with ships is crucial.

To hail a ship in Starfield, you need to bring your spaceship close to the target ship and press the “A” button while your cursor is positioned over it. This action will prompt an option to “hail,” which can be activated by holding down the “A” button again. It is a straightforward process that enables lines of communication to open up between you and the targeted ship.

Docking with ships follows a similar method as hailing. Once you are near another ship, click on it using the “A” button to bring up the Dock option. By holding down the “X” button, you can successfully connect and dock your ship with the target vessel. A cutscene will then be triggered, granting you access to board the other ship.

However, it is important to note that you can only dock with friendly ships in Starfield. Attempting to dock with enemy combatants will result in immediate retaliation and engage you in combat. Additionally, not all ships will have the docking option available. Therefore, it is advisable to hail a ship first to establish contact before attempting any docking maneuvers.

For those who wish to embrace their space pirate persona, raiding other ships is an option. To do this, you need to engage in a space fight and damage the enemy ship until its health is depleted, disabling its shield and engines. Once the ship is sufficiently disabled, you can dock, board, and steal it. Certain Starfield Skills, such as targeting systems, can greatly assist in executing successful ship raids.

Starfield, an exciting space exploration game, is currently available for Xbox Series X and PC users. Immerse yourself in the vastness of the cosmos, interact with various ships, and embark on thrilling adventures in this captivating sci-fi universe.

Sources:

– Siliconera (screenshot via Siliconera)