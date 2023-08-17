How to Enable Twitch Drops in Madden 24 and Get Special In-Game Rewards

EA Sports will be introducing Twitch drops for Madden 24, allowing players to receive special packs or MUT player rewards by watching designated streams.

Enabling Twitch drops for Madden 24 is similar to the process for other major titles. To collect Twitch drops, players need to link their active EA account for Madden 24 with their Twitch account.

To link the accounts, visit ea.com/twitchlinking and log in to Twitch. Then, authorize the connection to your EA account and log in if necessary. Once completed, Twitch will confirm the linking of the two accounts, and you can click on “Link Accounts” to finalize the process.

Take note that there is a warning associated with this connection. EA and Twitch state that you can only connect your EA Account to one Twitch account throughout its lifetime, so ensure that you link the correct EA account.

Twitch drops can be obtained during special events such as EA-sponsored streams, the Good Morning Madden show on Twitch, or official Madden Championship Series (MCS) events. To claim Twitch drops, navigate to your Twitch profile and select “Drops and Rewards” to view your inventory. However, please be aware that the amount of time required to watch streams for drops may vary.

