How to Get the Rising Phoenix Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Rising event in Final Fantasy XIV is here, celebrating the game’s anniversary with exclusive items, including the highly coveted Rising Phoenix mount. The Rising Phoenix stands out due to its unique style and shiny colors. Its feathers are half-red and half-shiny silver, making it easily recognizable in the sky. This one-seat mount also plays retro FFXIV music from the main menu if you have enabled mount themes in your game settings.

The Rising Phoenix mount is available for the entire duration of the Rising event, which runs from August 27 to the release of Patch 6.5 in the Fall. It symbolizes rebirth and gratitude, serving as a token of appreciation to the players for their support and enjoyment of the game.

To obtain the Rising Phoenix mount in Final Fantasy XIV, players must first reach at least Level 15 in a combat job. Once this requirement is met, they can pick up the event quest by heading to Ul’Dah’s Main Aetheryte and speaking to Kipih Jakkya, located at X: 10, Y: 8.7 on the left after entering the main path. She will provide the quest “Siblings Rising,” which must be completed to obtain the mount.

Event quests in FFXIV are generally straightforward and quick to complete. Additionally, players who participate in the Rising event can also acquire a wall-mounted “The Rising Advertisement” for indoor decoration in their housing, as well as two Orchestrion Rolls: “The Land Reborn” and “Pom from the Heavens.” A special vendor dedicated to the Rising event will also appear, offering items from previous iterations.

The Rising Phoenix mount is a prestigious item that showcases Final Fantasy XIV’s commitment to its players. By obtaining this majestic familiar, players can proudly display their dedication to the game and celebrate its enduring success.

Sources:

– FFXIV Collect