Your Journey to the High Society Ranker Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings an exciting reward for competitive players – the High Society Ranker Umbrella. This sleek and prestigious glider not only represents accomplishment but also offers a customizable feature based on your ranks in Fortnite Ranked Cup sessions.

To unlock the High Society Ranker Umbrella, you must participate in Ranked Cup sessions. These sessions provide a platform for players to showcase their skills and earn valuable points towards unlocking the coveted umbrella.

The key milestone to aim for is accumulating at least 75 points in any Ranked Cup competitive session. Points are granted based on performance, including placements, eliminations, and overall match performance.

What sets the High Society Ranker Umbrella apart is the ability to select variants based on the ranks unlocked during Fortnite Ranked Cup sessions. This personalized touch allows players to showcase their achievements with distinct visual variations.

To increase your chances of unlocking the High Society Ranker Umbrella, stay updated on Ranked Cup sessions through Epic Games’ social media channels and the in-game Compete tab. The developer announces the schedule and timings for these events, enabling you to plan your participation and aim for the 75-point threshold.

When playing Fortnite Ranked, strategic placement can be crucial for scoring points. Instead of engaging in every fight, focus on looting up and preparing for the endgame. This approach allows you to place better and reach the 75-point goal faster.

Acquiring Society Medallions can also provide an advantage during matches by boosting your shield. However, be aware that having a medallion in your inventory makes you more visible on the map, making it easier for enemies to track you down.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduces the return of Ranked Cups, which has been a point of contention among the community. Nevertheless, the exclusive High Society Ranker Umbrella serves as a compelling incentive for players to participate in these competitive events and strive for the 75-point target.

Get ready for the Battle Bus to embark on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Make sure to check out the final Fortnite item shop today for exciting in-game items.