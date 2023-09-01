The Adoring Fan: Your New Companion in the Game

The Adoring Fan is one of the starting optional Traits in the game, providing you with the unique ability to gain a new companion. This article will guide you on how to find the Adoring Fan, what he can offer, and how to remove him if desired.

In order to recruit the Adoring Fan as your companion or crew member, you need to complete the first mission that leads you to Constellation’s Lodge. After completing the mission and leaving the lodge, the Adoring Fan will appear in the New Atlantis Spaceport. If you arrive at the Spaceport early, you may encounter him running up to you in the plaza or security checkpoint, expressing his desire to join you.

If you decide to travel elsewhere before meeting the Adoring Fan, don’t worry. He will eventually catch up with you, although it may take longer if you’re not resting or taking your time. Once you meet him, you can recruit him as a travel companion. He possesses the Skills of Scavenging, Concealment, and Weight Lifting, making him a valuable companion for your journey.

The Adoring Fan’s concealment skill is particularly useful for those who prefer stealth gameplay, as he can execute sneak attacks effectively. Additionally, he can present you with gifts, but be prepared for his constant chatter and desire to engage in conversation.

If you decide that you no longer want the Adoring Fan as your companion, there are a few options to remove him. When talking to him, choose the option to discuss his “fandom.” From there, you can select the (Attack) option to engage him in combat, removing him from your party. Alternatively, you can choose to convince him that he can still be a fan but cannot follow or stay with you. Finally, you can persuade him that he shouldn’t be your fan, with the option to tell him that you’re a murderer as a quick way to win the persuasion. In all cases, he will become non-essential and can be killed if desired.

Keep in mind that dismissing the Adoring Fan will cause him to leave with any items you have given him to hold. If you want to retrieve those items, you will need to kill him.

