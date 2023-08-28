21 Savage Operator Skin Coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The highly anticipated 21 Savage operator skin is set to launch in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with Season 5 Reloaded. The announcement was made by Activision Blizzard, stating that 21 Savage is ready for Reloaded and his feature will be dropping right at launch on August 30.

The 21 Savage operator skin bundle includes various exciting items. Players can expect to receive the 21 Savage skin, a finishing move called “Stabbed…a Lot,” two weapon blueprints named “Savage Mode” and “Red Opps,” a melee weapon, a UTV vehicle skin, a charm, a sticker, and a loading screen.

These operator bundles typically sell for 2,400 COD Points, and it is expected that the 21 Savage bundle will have a similar price. Players can purchase the bundle by navigating to the COD store in-game when it becomes available on August 30.

Once the bundle is acquired, players will have access to all the items included and can jump into Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 to unleash their savage mode. The addition of the 21 Savage operator skin adds a new level of customization and style to the gameplay experience.

In addition to the 21 Savage bundle, players can also look forward to the release of the Nicki Minaj operator bundle. These operator bundles allow players to represent their favorite artists in the game and bring a unique flair to their character.

Sources:

– Activision Blizzard