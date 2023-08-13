How to Catch Passimian in Pokemon Go and Is It Shiny?

Passimian, the Fighting-type Pokemon, has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the 2023 World Championships event. While its counterpart, Oranguru, arrived in the game back in April 2022, Passimian has been a long-awaited addition.

To catch Passimian, there are two ways during the event. The first is to encounter it as a 3-Star Raid Boss. You can assemble a team of strong counters like Alakazam, Gardevoir, and Espeon to take it down. It’s also helpful to team up with other Trainers.

The second way is to complete the event-exclusive ‘Trade a Pokemon’ Field Research task, which can be obtained by spinning PokeStops during the event. Keep in mind that you can delete unwanted Field Research tasks to make room for more.

The 2023 World Championships event is only available from August 11 to August 15, 2023, so you have a limited time to encounter Passimian using the mentioned methods.

Unfortunately, Shiny Passimian is not currently available in Pokemon Go. It is rare for a new Pokemon to debut with its Shiny variant. Hopefully, it will be available in a future event.

Passimian does not have an evolution in Pokemon Go or any other game. It is the only member of its Pokemon family. This means you don’t need to spend time collecting its Candy. Once you catch one, you can move on to other Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Passimian in Pokemon Go. Happy hunting!