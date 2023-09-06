Where to Find High Tensile Spidroin in Starfield

Finding certain crafting materials in Starfield can be challenging, and one such material is the High Tensile Spidroin. This material is used for defensive upgrades for your spacesuits, providing better resistance against the unknown dangers of space. If you’re struggling to locate this material, here’s where you can find it.

The best place to buy High Tensile Spidroin is in The Key spaceport, which serves as the headquarters for the Crimson Fleet in the Kryx system. However, accessing The Key requires completing the UC Vanguard questline and joining the Crimson Fleet, which can be a lengthy process. But the effort is worth it because once you reach The Key, you’ll find the material in Zuri’s Essentials store.

To reach Zuri’s Essentials, enter the Cargo Bay through the corridor on the left side. Keep heading forward until you come across the store. Zuri sells High Tensile Spidroins at a price of 63 Credits each. In case she runs out of stock, wait for 48 UT hours in a nearby chair or bed to allow her time to restock.

While some players have reported finding the Spidroins in other shops such as those in New Atlantis (Jemison) and Cydonia (Mars), I was unable to confirm this. It’s possible that the availability of the material may depend on the player’s level. However, Zuri consistently had the Spidroins in stock for me.

High Tensile Spidroins are essential for crafting augments such as Heavy Shielding, which increases Damage Resistance for suits and can be applied to Helmets. This is particularly useful for exploring dangerous planets and achieving a 100% Survey.

Source: Prima Games

Author: Patrick Souza

