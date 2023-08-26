How to Catch Cowboy Hat Snorlax during Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is in its final days, and trainers around the world are excited for the global portion of the anniversary event on August 26-27, 2023. During this two-day event, players will have the opportunity to capture new and returning Pocket Monsters, as well as enjoy various bonuses. One of the highlights of the event is the chance to catch a cowboy hat-wearing Snorlax.

To acquire the cowboy hat Snorlax during Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023, trainers need to participate in the event on either August 26 or August 27. On August 26, this special Snorlax variant can be encountered as a 3-star raid boss and during the Malachite Wilderness habitat, which takes place from 12-1 pm and 4-5 pm local time.

If you miss out on catching cowboy hat Snorlax on August 26, don’t worry. It will return on August 27 and be available for the entire day from 10 am to 6 pm local time. There are no habitat restrictions for catching cowboy Snorlax on this day.

To maximize your chances of getting cowboy hat Snorlax, it is recommended to start playing Pokemon GO on Saturday, August 26, preferably at noon. This will give you more opportunities to find cowboy Snorlax during both rotations of the Malachite Wilderness habitat. Make sure to spin Pokestops to pick up any research tasks, as they may contain rewards that can aid in your search for Snorlax.

Keeping an eye on gyms is also important, as cowboy Snorlax may appear as a 3-star raid boss. It is advisable to have a team of strong Fighting-type Pokemon to counter Snorlax in raids. Bringing along friends to help in defeating the raid boss will give you extra chances to catch cowboy Snorlax.

On August 27, simply start the event in your area at 10 am local time and continue searching through the wild. Cowboy Snorlax is sure to appear multiple times without any habitat restrictions. Using incense or standard lure modules can increase the wild spawns and your chances of encountering cowboy Snorlax. Again, having a team of Fighting-type Pokemon ready for raids is recommended.

With active searching and participation in raids, trainers have two full days to find a cowboy hat Snorlax. If you’re really lucky, you may even stumble upon its shiny variant, making it an even more exciting prize to take home from GO Fest 2023.

