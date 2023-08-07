How to Obtain and Use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to complete all of Karlach’s companion quests and increase your intimacy with her in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to find Infernal Iron. While this item may not seem valuable at first, it is essential for completing Karlach’s quests.

Infernal Iron is not easy to come by in the game. It can be found in specific locations in the Forgotten Realm.

There are four locations where you can find Infernal Iron:

1) Shattered Sanctum: When you visit the Goblin Camp, go north and open the door behind Dror Ragzlin’s seat. You’ll find Infernal Iron along with other items.

2) Blighted Village: Head to the northern house and break through the Calcified Web. Climb the ladder near the chest and open it to find Infernal Iron.

3) Underdark and Grymforge: In these dangerous locations, you’ll come across Stonemason Kith. Inspect the rubble and pass an Ability Check by rolling 10 three times. Talk to him to receive Infernal Alloy as a reward.

4) Reithwin Mason’s Guild: Go to coordinate X -100 and Y 1 in the guild. You’ll find Infernal Iron placed on a table.

To use Infernal Iron, you’ll need to repair Karlach’s Infernal engine. Take Karlach to Emerald Grove and speak to Dammon. If Karlach is not in your party or if you raid Emerald Grove, the questline won’t proceed correctly. Give Dammon all of the Infernal Iron to help Karlach repair her engine.

These are the locations and steps to obtain and use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3. Use it wisely to progress in Karlach’s quests.