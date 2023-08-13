Metal Coats in Pokemon Go: How to Obtain and Use

Metal Coats are a valuable evolution item in Pokemon Go that can be used to evolve certain Pokemon. While finding evolution items can be challenging, there are several methods you can try to obtain a Metal Coat.

One way to obtain a Metal Coat is by completing a seven-day Pokestop streak. This rewards you with an evolution item, but it’s not guaranteed to be a Metal Coat. You can also have a chance of collecting an evolution item by spinning a Pokestop or Gym, although the odds are only 1%. Keep in mind that the item you get may not be the one you’re looking for.

Another way to obtain a Metal Coat is through completing certain Field Research tasks. These tasks occasionally reward players with a Metal Coat. Stay updated with the available tasks to increase your chances of getting one.

If you’re lucky, you may come across a Metal Coat by opening Gifts from your friends. However, this is a rare occurrence and relies on chance.

There are only two Pokemon in Pokemon Go that require a Metal Coat to evolve: Onix and Scyther. In addition to the Metal Coat, you will also need a certain amount of Candy for the evolution to occur.

To evolve your chosen Pokemon with a Metal Coat, follow these steps:

1. Open the Pokemon Go app and click on the Poke Ball icon.

2. Select ‘Pokemon’ to open your Pokedex.

3. Find the Pokemon you want to evolve and select it.

4. If you meet the requirements, you will see the option to ‘Evolve’ underneath ‘Power Up’. Select that option to initiate the evolution.

Now that you know how to obtain and use Metal Coats in Pokemon Go, make sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.