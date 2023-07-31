How to Generate Text on Images with Midjourney

Artificial intelligence (AI) has introduced us to Midjourney, a popular tool known for its ability to generate stunning image content. But can it also generate text on those images? The answer is yes, although it does require some finesse.

To get started, you’ll need to set up your Midjourney server. Create an account, add a server, and invite Midjourney Bot to join. Make sure you’re using the latest version, Midjourney V5, as it offers highly detailed image generation capabilities.

When crafting your prompt, you can specify the desired font to increase the chances of successful text generation. Midjourney recognizes different font names, so this can be very helpful. Additionally, it’s recommended to explore Midjourney’s code list to fully understand its capabilities.

Keep in mind that Midjourney doesn’t actually comprehend words in a linguistic sense. It focuses more on the visual representation. To generate accurate text, it’s best to spell out the word in various ways and include specific details such as text color and style.

Experiment with different prompt variations and generate multiple iterations until you achieve the desired text outcome. The complexity of the prompt can greatly impact Midjourney’s text generation, so don’t hesitate to include reference images to improve accuracy. If needed, there are online tools available to assist you.

To avoid generating unwanted text, you can use commands like “–no text” or “–without text” at the end of your prompt. This technique, called negative prompting, helps remove any text elements you don’t want in the images.

It’s important to note that AI technology, including Midjourney, is constantly evolving. While the current text generation process may require some effort, future updates are expected to make it simpler. So, continue experimenting with Midjourney and stay tuned for any upcoming updates. Happy creating!