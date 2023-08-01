Resolving Authorization Errors on ChatGPT Plugins

If you encounter an authorization error while trying to access plugins on ChatGPT, there are steps you can take to resolve the issue.

Firstly, ensure that you are using an updated browser. If necessary, clear your browser cache. This can often help in resolving authorization errors.

If the issue persists, consider uninstalling and reinstalling the problematic plugin. To uninstall a plugin, log in to your OpenAI account on the official website, navigate to the plugin store, and locate the plugin causing the problem within the “Installed” tab. Click on the “Uninstall” button. Then, reload ChatGPT and reinstall the plugin to check if it functions correctly.

If you are experiencing the error with a particular plugin, like ScholarAI or chatwithPDF, try disabling any VPN connections you may have and select a different location that allows access to ChatGPT. This might help in resolving the authorization error.

It’s important to note that not all ChatGPT plugins are affected by this error. Therefore, you may find alternative plugins that work without any issues.

If you have followed these suggestions and the authorization error persists while accessing plugins on ChatGPT, you can contact ChatGPT customer support for further assistance. They will be able to provide additional help in resolving the problem.