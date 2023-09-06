Starfield Players Experiencing Audio Bug on Xbox Series X

Some players of the highly anticipated game Starfield have reported encountering an audio bug that affects dialogue and sound effects, accompanied by distorted echoing sounds. The issue appears to be specific to the Xbox Series X version of the game.

These audio problems seem to occur randomly during gameplay. In some instances, players are unable to hear any dialogue or sound effects apart from the game’s background music. Other times, the dialogue is audible but heavily distorted, resembling the sound of voices underwater. While not game-breaking, these issues make it more challenging to play Starfield effectively. The absence of sound effects deprives players of important audio cues, and the distorted dialogue can be incredibly irritating.

As of now, Bethesda Game Studios, the developer of Starfield, has not released any public statements regarding this audio bug. They have also not responded to queries from Polygon, a gaming news outlet. However, there appears to be a straightforward workaround for players experiencing this issue. By performing a hard restart on the game, players have found temporary relief from the audio bug.

To execute the hard restart, players should use the Xbox controller to open the menu by pressing the Xbox button. They then need to navigate to Starfield and click the menu button (represented by three lines in the center-right of the controller). From there, they should select “quit” to completely close the game. Upon relaunching Starfield, the audio problems should be resolved. If the issue persists, players can repeat the process and also restart their Xbox console.

It is important to note, however, that this workaround is not a permanent solution. Some players have reported experiencing the audio bug multiple times. Bethesda Game Studios may release a permanent fix for this issue in the future, and any updates will be provided in this article.

