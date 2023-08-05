How to Fix Error Code NP-34958-9 on PlayStation 4 (PS4)

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console that offers hours of entertainment to gamers worldwide. However, some users have reported encountering the frustrating error code NP-34958-9.

One possible workaround is to access the settings menu on your PS4, select “Network,” and then choose “Set Up Internet Connection.” Depending on your connection type, choose either Wi-Fi or LAN (Ethernet). For the IP address setting, select “Custom,” choose “Do Not Specify” for the DHCP Host Name, and then select “Manual” for the DNS settings. Set the Primary DNS to 1.1.1.1 and the Secondary DNS to 1.0.0.1 (or use the appropriate DNS servers for your region).

Another suggestion is to manage your devices and reactivate your account. Start by signing into your PlayStation account on the website. Navigate to the device management section and deactivate all consoles linked to your account. Change your account password to enhance security. Once done, sign in again on your PS4, go to account settings, and activate your console as the primary device.

If these workarounds don’t resolve the issue, there might be additional fixes available. Although the support team has not acknowledged this specific error code, it is continuously being monitored for updates and solutions. Several updates have been provided, including potential workarounds and information on Sony’s awareness of the issue.

Fortunately, as of June 12, 2023, it seems that the error code and server issues have been resolved.