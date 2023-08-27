How to Obtain the Moonlight Blade in Armored Core 6: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The Moonlight Blade is a legendary weapon that veterans of From Software titles will undoubtedly recognize. This weapon also makes an appearance in Armored Core 6, and here’s a breakdown of how and where you can obtain it as you explore Rubicon.

To find the Moonlight Blade, you’ll need to reach the mission titled “Reach the Coral Convergence” in Chapter 4 of the campaign. In this mission, Walter will incentivize you to track down the Coral supply in Institute City.

As you progress through the level, you will come across a wide valley filled with water and a large bridge spanning the gap. As you approach the far side of the bridge, a circular, spinning, bladed mech will come towards you from the city ruins above. Dispatch it quickly and then peer over the broken end of the bridge.

Below you, between the buildings in the water, you’ll see several spinning mechs, particularly around a storage container. If you have effective ranged weaponry, you can take them out from above and then finish off any remaining enemies after dropping down.

With the area clear, you can then open the container and receive the IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT, also known as the Light Wave Blade. This weapon is the game’s version of the legendary Moonlight Sword.

The Moonlight Light Wave Blade allows you to perform single slashes, double slashes, and a charged horizontal slash. All of these attacks release luminous deadly green waves of light towards your enemies.

Stats for the Moonlight Blade are as follows: Attack Power: 615, Impact: 495, Consecutive Hits: 2, Weight: 2200, and EN Load: 544.

Obtaining the Moonlight Blade can be a significant advantage in Armored Core 6. With its powerful attacks and unique abilities, it is a weapon that is sure to enhance your arsenal.

